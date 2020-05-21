Lakewood Farmers Market to open June 19

The city of Lakewood is excited to announce it will hold the Lakewood Farmers Market this year at Fort Steilacoom Park in the parking lot adjacent to the baseball fields.

Opening day is Friday, June 19, 2020. The market runs through Sept. 18, 2020.

New this year the market will be held on Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m.

The new location allows us to achieve social distancing and meet public health directives to keep the community safe during the current health crisis.

The layout of the market will offer drive-thru and walk-thru options for visitors.

People can walk around the perimeter of the booths to purchase items, or they can drive through the middle of the market to pick up items they pre-ordered.

More information around how to pre-order from market vendors will be made available closer to opening day.

The city asks visitors to please be mindful of social distancing, read posted signs and follow directions in order to keep everyone, vendors and visitors, safe. Portable hand washing stations will be available, along with access to a nearby restroom.

Initial offerings at the market will focus on farm fresh produce, fresh cut flowers and prepackaged food items. At this time people are asked not to linger, but instead purchase items and move on so others can do the same.

Select food trucks will also be there selling food to go – making this a perfect chance to grab dinner and dessert to go.

See the full lineup of vendors, including food trucks and dessert options on the Farmers Market page.

Farmers markets are currently allowed under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. As the state continues its rollback of closures and restrictions, the city will reevaluate the market and look to add more elements as allowed under public health guidelines.

Lakewood Farmers Market layout