CPSD Staff Spotlight: Jamie Moffett

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Woodbrook Middle School librarian Jamie Moffett. She is in her eighth year in the district and will be serving as the librarian at Dr. Claudia Thomas Middle School when the school opens next year.

She gets a lot of joy from introducing students to reading. An avid reader herself, Jamie enjoys discussing books and encouraging conversations about them. “It’s fun coming up with new strategies to reach students who tell me they don’t like to read,” she said.

Jamie often introduces them to graphic novel adaptations of classic literature or books that connect to popular movies that just came out in theaters as a way to help get students excited about reading for the first time.

With school buildings closed to students and the public, Jamie has been working in a slightly different role the past couple months. She has spent a lot of her time helping prepare both the Mann and Woodbrook middle school libraries to merge together at Thomas.

“I am really excited to be able to close one school library and open another,” she said. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience for a librarian. It’s been a lot of work but I’m really glad I get to experience this process.”