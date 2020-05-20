Pierce Transit May 21 EFC Meeting Agenda

The May 21, 2020 Executive Finance Committee of Pierce Transit agenda may be accessed by clicking the link here. This meeting will be conducted by Zoom. Directions for how to access the meeting are posted on the agenda.Print This Post
