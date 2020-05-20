PCMG Free Saturday Talks to be Offered Online

Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners.
Saturday Talks at the Puyallup Demo Garden to be offered online using Zoom.
Join Pierce County Master Gardeners Karlina Packard and Faith Potter for these upcoming Saturday Talks.
On May 23, the topic will be Veterbrate Pests – What’s Eating My Garden? Are you troubled by vertebrate pests (deer, rabbits, raccoons and more)? Join this Zoom talk to learn how to tell who’s who and what to do!
On June 6, Pollinators & Beneficial Insects will be discussed. Find out how beneficial insects and pollinators help your garden and how to attract them.
Watch for future Saturday Zoom Talks announcements throughout the Summer!
MAY 23, 10AM – VERTEBRATES:
wsu.zoom.us/j/97913762345
Meeting ID: 979 1376 2345
Call in by phone option: +1 646 558 8656
JUNE 6, 10AM – POLLINATORS:
wsu.zoom.us/j/96750166347
Meeting ID: 967 5016 6347
Call in by phone option: +1 646 558 8656
