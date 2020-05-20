Free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Available to County Businesses While Supplies Last

Pierce County is providing free personal protective equipment (PPE) to county businesses to help them comply with COVID-19 workplace safety practices and protect employees and customers. This program is funded through $158 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal dollars. A total of $30 million will be focused on economic stabilization and recovery projects in Pierce County.

To receive PPE, businesses must fill out a PPE Request Form at www.piercecountywa.gov/BusinessPPE and indicate the type of PPE needed.

Available PPE includes disposable, non-surgical masks and no-touch infrared forehead thermometers, while supplies last. PPE will be distributed June 1 – June 3, and businesses that request PPE will receive additional details regarding pick-up locations in Pierce County.

For more information, contact the Pierce County Economic Development Department at (253) 798-6150 or PCBizPPE@piercecountywa.gov.