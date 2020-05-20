Changes coming to Pierce Transit service in May and June

Pierce Transit is making several changes to its service in May and June. Details are outlined below; they are also available at PierceTransit.org.

Some Bus Service Restored May 24

Starting Sunday, May 24 , Pierce Transit will restore some of the bus service that has been recently reduced as a result of the pandemic: Routes 1, 2, 48, 54, 500 – Weekdays on normal schedule (Route 1 with enhanced service). Routes 3, 4, 10, 11, 16, 28, 41, 42, 45, 52, 53, 55, 57, 100, 202, 206, 212, 214, 400, 402, 409, 501 – On weekdays the bus will only arrive as often as it would on Saturdays, but the schedule will have typical weekday morning start/evening end times. Route 63 – On weekdays, running on a modified schedule with reduced trips. Route 497 – On weekdays, running on a modified schedule with reduced trips to align with the Sound Transit Sounder schedule. Routes 13, 102, 425 – Service discontinued until further notice.

. Note that on Memorial Day, May 25, Pierce Transit routes will follow Sunday schedules, and The Bus Shop will be closed, with no phone service available.

Fares Reinstated June 14

Starting Sunday, June 14 , Pierce Transit will reinstate fares for buses and SHUTTLE paratransit vehicles.

The agency is installing clear barriers around the operator area to protect drivers, and customer social distancing on buses will remain by marking off some seats and allowing only 15 passengers on a bus. Follow-behind buses are already running on busy routes to pick up extra passengers.

The Bus Shop Customer Service Lobby at Tacoma Dome Station Reopened May 18

To assist customers wishing to purchase fares in advance of June 14, The Bus Shop customer service lobby at Tacoma Dome Station has reopened with limited hours and new social distancing requirements in place.

To maintain social distancing, only two customers will be allowed to enter The Bus Shop lobby at a time. Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or other face covering.

Customer Service for Purchasing Fare, Getting Route Information

ORCA customers can call 888.889.6368, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get assistance.

Bus locator assistance: PierceTransit.org/Change updated schedules on each route page Text 253.533.7084, enter bus stop number found on pole Use a bus locator app, such as Transit or One Bus Away

assistance: