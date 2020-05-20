146th Street at Murray Road in Lakewood reopens

LAKEWOOD – Tuesday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation’s design-build contractor Atkinson Construction reopened 146th Street Southwest at Murray Road in Lakewood.

A two-block section of the roadway closed in mid-March allowing crews to build new curbs and sidewalks at the intersection of Murray Road.

As a reminder, Union Avenue between Spruce Street and Thorne Lane remains closed for construction. WSDOT will provide an updated reopening schedule once it becomes available.

WSDOT would like to thank travelers for their continued patience while crews rebuild the Thorne Lane interchange to accommodate a wider I-5.

An updated construction schedule that lists overnight ramp closures for this project is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.