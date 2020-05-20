10 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases May 20

Today we confirmed 10 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,830 cases. We’re reporting 1 new death, a Puyallup woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 71 deaths.

Department of Health reports 21,744 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 7.8% were positive, as of May 18. This doesn’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or approx. 73,000 tests not yet assigned to a county. This means our positive test rate is likely lower.

