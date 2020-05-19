Visit University Place’s COVID-19 Business Support Page

The U.P. Economic Development Department gets regular updates on new sources of funding, training and support available to businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak and recovery period.
The Business Support page on the City’s website is a repository of this critical information. It provides links to resources available to businesses as they try to navigate the maze of survival and recovery in these unprecedented times.
Much of this information is time-sensitive, so be sure to check the page often throughout the week.
