Ken Farmer named head of Pierce County Disaster Recovery Office

Executive Bruce Dammeier has appointed Retired Major General Kenneth Farmer, M.D., to lead Pierce County’s Office of Disaster Recovery. A noted military leader and physician, Dr. Farmer will help guide Pierce County’s efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. He begins serving in this six-month role immediately.

Farmer, a retired Major General with the U.S. Army, has a long and distinguished career in both the public and private sectors.

“We are fortunate to have found a remarkable leader of Dr. Farmer’s caliber in our own community,” said Bruce Dammeier. “His experience in managing large-scale, international operations combined with his expertise in medical care make him an ideal person to organize our recovery efforts.”

The creation of a temporary Office of Disaster Recovery is provided for in the County’s 2014 Disaster Recovery Plan. Dr. Farmer will coordinate recovery plans with county leadership, county department directors and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Farmer served as the Deputy Surgeon General of the Army and the Commanding General of Walter Reed Hospital.

After retiring from the Army, Farmer served almost seven years as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

In 2013, he formed a consulting business focused on healthcare management, strategy, and business development.

Farmer served as CEO of Careage, Inc. from October 2016 to January 2019. Careage, based in Gig Harbor, Wash., owns and operates senior living communities, skilled nursing rehabilitation, home healthcare, construction, development and management services in Washington and California. He remains on the Careage Board of Directors.

Farmer resides in Steilacoom.