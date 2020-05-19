Division Avenue and S. J St. intersection closes for utility work this week

Crews will close S. J Street at Division Avenue to S. 3rd Street to install underground utilities this week. After Memorial Day, the contractor will move to N. J Street and install underground utilities in the N. J St. and Division Ave. intersection during weeknights from May 26 – 30, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

In other areas, crews continue to install track on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 10th St., as well as a sewer line on MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 8th St. On N. 1st St., crews continue to install track, the platform for the Stadium District Station, and curb, gutter and sidewalks. On Division Ave., crews are installing track from Yakima Ave. to I St. Commerce Street is closed in both directions between S. 7th St. and I-705 for utility work.

Crews may work on Saturday morning, May 23, at Division and I Street, but otherwise will not work during the Memorial Day weekend. Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install track on the west side of Stadium Way near the I-705 ramp and install a water line on Pacific Avenue north of S. 7th St. after Memorial Day.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their well-being while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Commerce Street, Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Yakima Avenue, Division Avenue, S. J Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 10th Street, S. 11th Street, and S. 17th Street

When

Week of May 18

Where

Commerce Street from S. 7th Street to I-705 – street closure. To access Commerce St. from I-705, take the A Street/Tacoma City Center exit, or follow Stadium Way to 4th St. and then down Broadway, St. Helens or Tacoma Ave.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Yakima Avenue at Division Avenue – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street – lane restriction.

S. J Street at Division Ave – intersection closed.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 8th Street – southbound lane closure.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 10th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 11th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to Earnest Brazill St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to S. 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue. Two-way traffic on Stadium Way is open from S. 4th St. to I-705.