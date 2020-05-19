CHAIRity Auction Will Benefit PIERCE COUNTY CONNECTED Fund

Submitted by JayRay.

An everyday object we may have used once or twice a day is now used constantly as we stay at home. Everyday chairs have become our offices, virtual counseling centers, school desks and a place to process. Yet far too many people in our community don’t know the comfort of having a chair of their own.

Artist Tiffany Hammonds’ chair is inspired by a favorite verse shared by her grandmother.

Nine chairs turned into works of art will be auctioned online to support local shelter, food and essential child care. The JayRay CHAIRity Silent Auction launches May 26 to benefit the PIERCE COUNTY CONNECTED: COVID-19 Emergency Fund serving Pierce County’s most vulnerable populations.

“As we look back on all that our clients and community have gone through during our 50 years in business, this pandemic is like nothing else. We are concerned for our most vulnerable neighbors who are bearing the worst of it,” said JayRay president Kathleen Deakins.

Commissioned Tacoma artists include Angela Larsen, Brandi LaPointe, Chris Sharp, Katie Johnson, Saiyare Refaei and Tiffany Hammonds.

The JayRay CHAIRity auction will be open May 26 through June 1. Preview photographs, artist introductions and details at jayray.com/CHAIRityAuction.