The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

20 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 19

By Leave a Comment

Today we confirmed 20 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,821 cases. We’re reporting the 2 new deaths below. Our total is 70 deaths.

  • Puyallup man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.
  • Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Department of Health reports 21,344 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 7.9% were positive, as of May 17. This doesn’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or tests not yet assigned to a county, so our positive test rate is likely lower.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.

Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *