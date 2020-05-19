20 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 19

Today we confirmed 20 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,821 cases. We’re reporting the 2 new deaths below. Our total is 70 deaths.
- Puyallup man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.
- Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.
Department of Health reports 21,344 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 7.9% were positive, as of May 17. This doesn’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or tests not yet assigned to a county, so our positive test rate is likely lower.
Read more about today's cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.
