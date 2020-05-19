20 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 19

Today we confirmed 20 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,821 cases. We’re reporting the 2 new deaths below. Our total is 70 deaths.

Puyallup man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Department of Health reports 21,344 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 7.9% were positive, as of May 17. This doesn’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or tests not yet assigned to a county, so our positive test rate is likely lower.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.