The DuPont City Coucil May 19 Meeting Agenda

The DuPont City Council will hold a Council Workshop on May 19 (7:00 P.M.) in the Call Hall Meeting Room (1700 Civic Drive in DuPont) Access the agenda on the City’s website.

Based on Governor Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy proclamation as well as guidance from the Office of the Attorney General, all City of DuPont’s public meetings now until May 31, 2020, will occur remotely through an interactive online event tool, Zoom video webinar.

Meeting may be viewed at www.piercecountytv.org/1306/DuPont-Live-Meetings