Steilacoom Town Council May 19 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Call to Order and Roll Call

Pledge of Allegiance

Consent Agenda Minutes of May 5, 2020 Approval of Payroll Checks #113558- #113563 in the amount of $208,894.68 Approval of Claims Checks #113570 – #113615 in the amount of $92,082.24 Agreement for Range Services (AB 2993) Appointment of Elizabeth Grasher to Planning Commission (AB 2994) Set Public Hearings – 2019-2020 Budget Amendments – CARES Program (AB 2995)

Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items

New Items COVID -19 Response (AB 2992) (*)

Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council



Social distancing regulations will be enforced. Masks are recommended.