Steilacoom Town Council May 19 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  • Call to Order and Roll Call
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Consent Agenda
    • Minutes of May 5, 2020
    • Approval of Payroll Checks #113558- #113563 in the amount of $208,894.68
    • Approval of Claims Checks #113570 – #113615 in the amount of $92,082.24
    • Agreement for Range Services (AB 2993)
    • Appointment of Elizabeth Grasher to Planning Commission (AB 2994)
    • Set Public Hearings – 2019-2020 Budget Amendments – CARES Program (AB 2995)
  • Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  • New Items
    • COVID -19 Response (AB 2992) (*)
  • Reports:
    • Mayor
    • Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    • Council

Social distancing regulations will be enforced. Masks are recommended.

