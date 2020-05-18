Steilacoom Town Council May 19 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of May 5, 2020
- Approval of Payroll Checks #113558- #113563 in the amount of $208,894.68
- Approval of Claims Checks #113570 – #113615 in the amount of $92,082.24
- Agreement for Range Services (AB 2993)
- Appointment of Elizabeth Grasher to Planning Commission (AB 2994)
- Set Public Hearings – 2019-2020 Budget Amendments – CARES Program (AB 2995)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- COVID -19 Response (AB 2992) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
Social distancing regulations will be enforced. Masks are recommended.Print This Post
Leave a Reply