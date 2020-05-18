Sheriff Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo Announces Campaign for Pierce County Sheriff

Pierce County — Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo, a 32-year veteran of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, has entered the race for Sheriff, a position being vacated by longtime Sheriff Paul Pastor. “I have spent nearly 36 years in law enforcement and I have worked my way up through the ranks and divisions of this department. I bring an unparalleled level of law enforcement experience that has provided the foundation we need to bring the department into the new world of policing.”

In addition to her supervisory position with the Special Investigations Unit in the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Fajardo is also working in the Corvid Emergency Management Division. Cyndie is a Task Force Leader for the Washington State Urban Search and Rescue and has responded to the World Trade Center, Hurricane Katrina, OSO Landslide, and many other national disasters.

Fajardo began her law enforcement career in Colorado before joining the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in 1988. Her assignments have included patrol, narcotics, search and rescue and commanding the Parkland-Spanaway Precinct and leading multiple community programs.

A graduate of the FBI National Academy, Fajardo has a master’s degree in Organizational Management. Fajardo has also served as the Contract Director of Public Safety for the Town of Steilacoom. “I have worked the streets and neighborhoods of Pierce County on the front lines and in managing programs to support crime prevention and community interests. I look forward to continuing my service to the citizens of Pierce County as your next Sheriff.”