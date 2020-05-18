Pierce County Fair goes virtual in 2020

Out of an abundance of caution, Pierce County and the Pierce County Fair Association have decided to go virtual with the 2020 Pierce County Fair, normally held at Frontier Park in Graham.

“We know how much the community enjoys and values the Fair and we will be working diligently to create an experience everyone can enjoy,” said Shelly Bennett, manager of the Pierce County Fair. “We are researching virtual fair options in order to move forward in showcasing and celebrating the Pierce County community and its youth.”

The Fair is scheduled for Aug. 6-9, but organizers are announcing this decision now so that friends, sponsors, vendors, and the community can be prepared for a virtual fair this year.

“While we wish we could go ahead with the usual sights, smells and excitement of the Pierce County Fair, we have been working with 4-H and other fairs around the state to develop virtual, web-based alternatives,” said Bennett. “Our hearts go out to those who depend on the Fair for their livelihood and we are looking for ways the community can show their support to our vendors, sponsors, entertainers and others who have been impacted.”

“Fair organizers are actively working with the County and 4-H, looking for a safe and healthy way for 4-H Youth to showcase their animals and projects. Our young people have been working hard all year and we feel it is important to recognize their efforts.” said Bennett.

Updates and further information will be available via the Pierce County Fair’s social media platforms.