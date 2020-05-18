Pierce County distributes the next $17 million in CARES Act funding

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier announced the next $17 million of the $158 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal funding has been distributed to assist with the COVID-19 recovery response.

“I appreciate how quickly our leaders have worked to plan for and distribute these badly needed funds,” said Dammeier. “Getting money out to our residents, small businesses and nonprofits will speed their recovery.”

The latest round of funding comes after the County Council disbursed nearly $4 million in late April to provide Pierce County with small business loans, rental assistance and emergency food support.

“The Council continues to work to support our region’s recovery from the pandemic,” said Councilmember Connie Ladenburg. “Of utmost importance are those who do the largely invisible work of caring for those dealing with homelessness, food insecurity, behavioral health and domestic violence – the most vulnerable in our community.”

To date, $21 million has been provided to the following:

Public Health Emergency Response

Community-Based Testing – Test Kits: $2,500,000

COVID-19 Public Health Communications and Community Outreach: $435,000

Public Health Investigations – Equipment: $515,040

Personal Protective Equipment – Public Health, Testing, and Surge PPE for Ongoing Response: $3,715,000

Economic Stabilization and Recovery Programs

Emergency Small Business Loan Relief Program: $640,000

Emergency Small Business Loan Relief Program Expansion: $3,000,000

COVID-19 Response Kits PPE: $1,597,900

Emergency Small Business Loan Relief Program: $3,000,000

Community Response and Resilience

Emergency Food Network: $250,000

Emergency Homeless Sheltering: $250,000

Emergency Food Network – Additional Funding: $500,000

Maintain Homeless Supports and Shelter Capacity: $1,350,000

Veterans Emergency COVID Assistance: $400,000

Rental Assistance: $3,000,000

Essential Government Services

Remote Meetings and Remote Work: $370,000

More details on the programs can be found here.

Pierce County will allocate the remainder of the CARES Act funding throughout 2020.