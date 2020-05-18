CPSD Staff Spotlight: Yvonne Chatman

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features school nurse Yvonne Chatman. She is currently in her 20th year working in the district and services Idlewild and Park Lodge elementary schools and Woodbrook Middle School.

Originally from the Commonwealth of Dominica in the West Indies, Yvonne and her family moved to the Harlem neighborhood of New York City when she was eight years old.

She served nine years in the Army Nurse Corps in an active duty and reserve role. After she left the service, she discovered that school nursing was the career for her.

“I always knew I wanted to do something other than hospital nursing. When I got this opportunity, I fell in love,” she said. “When you’re working with kids, you’re always young at heart.”

Yvonne still wakes up every day ready to jump out of bed and get to work. She is thankful for the great team she gets to work with in Clover Park.

“Being a school nurse is a hard job,” she said. “I want to thank all of my nurse colleagues in the district who continue to challenge me and make me want to come back to work every single day.”