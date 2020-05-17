Sound Credit Union Helping Feed the Community

TACOMA, WA – At a time when many Washingtonians are struggling with the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, Sound Credit Union (Sound) is focused on keeping its communities fed. Sound announced its Fight Against Hunger earlier this year, and has since teamed up with a number of local organizations to provide more than 70,000 meals to people in need.

With so many community partners struggling to access resources, Sound has contributed nearly $50,000 to organizations with COVID-19 response funds helping with hunger relief, including:

City of Auburn Senior Activity Center

Communities in Schools Renton-Tukwila

Compass Housing Alliance

Emergency Food Network

Food Lifeline

Northwest Harvest

Nourish Pierce County

Seattle Pride

Snohomish Community Food Bank

The Pantry at the University of Washington, Tacoma

Thurston County Food Bank

United Way of Pierce County

WA Food Fund

“Washingtonians have been affected by this pandemic in different ways. Sound believes we need to be here to help them through this crisis,” said Jennifer Reed, VP of Public Relations. “When we work with local non-profits and businesses in our community, together we can make a strong impact. Through this pandemic and beyond, Sound will remain committed to our purpose of standing with our members, employees and communities through all waves of life.”

Recognizing that many essential workers on the front lines were working countless hours with limited breaks, Sound supported local organizations helping feed healthcare workers: Crisp Meals, Frontline Foods Seattle, and Herbfarm. This support has provided more than 350 meals to healthcare and frontline workers to date.

Sound is also committed to helping its members and community in creative ways during the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. Sound offers a Member Assistance Program for those affected by the pandemic. Video appointments are an option for those who would like to meet with Sounds lending and investment services teams.

Sound is considered an “essential business” and in order to keep members and employees safe, branch service is currently available at our drive-thru windows (where available) and by appointment. As always, ATMs and online banking provide 24/7 access to funds and services.