Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures scheduled through Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on a project that widens Interstate 5 through Lakewood have overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled the week of May 18. The closures create work zones for electrical and earth work.

Monday, May 18

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 8:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, May 19

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, May 20

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Gravelly lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, May 21

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Overnight travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work. As a reminder, a temporary regulatory speed limit reduction to 50 mph on I-5 from mileposts 121.9 to 124.1 will be enforceable as soon as signs are installed.

An updated construction schedule that lists overnight ramp closures for this project is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.