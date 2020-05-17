According to the Washington State Department of Health, visits to the emergency room have declined throughout Washington State since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This is also true locally, which is concerning that people are not calling 9-1-1 when they have a medical emergency.

Since the Stay Home Stay Healthy order has gone into effect, more people are staying home and off the roads, so it makes sense to see a drop in 9-1-1 calls for motor vehicle crashes or injuries due to trauma. However, strokes and heart attacks don’t stop during a pandemic and people should still be calling 9-1-1 and receiving medical treatment.

While the COVID-19 pandemic may concern some to go to the hospital, it is safe and where those experiencing a medical emergency should be. Patient safety is the utmost priority of first responders and the health care system alike. New protocols and proper equipment have been put into place to provide safety to all involved, not just patients who are being treated for COVID-19.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, such as a heart attack or stroke, or witness the signs in another person, call 9-1-1 immediately. Learn more about the signs and symptoms from the American Heart Association.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is committed to the safety of each and every patient who calls 9-1-1. Don’t delay in calling for help when you need it most.

The post It is Safe to Call 9-1-1 appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.