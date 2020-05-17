Former State Rep. and Retired Navy Captain Larry Seaquist Announces Campaign for Pierce County Executive

Submitted by Larry Seaquist Campaign.

Former Democratic State Representative and retired Navy captain Larry Seaquist announced his campaign today for Pierce County Executive. The seat is currently held by Republican Bruce Dammeier.

“This profound crisis calls us all to action. In this campaign, I will work with local communities all across the county to map their path to a future where every family is healthy and housed, where both kids and parents can get the education and training they need to thrive in this high tech, high skills world, and where local government is efficient, effective and trustworthy. I’m determined to make this campaign itself a constructive contribution to our better future,” said Seaquist.

Larry Seaquist served in the Washington House of Representatives from 2007 to 2015, where he represented the 26th legislative district (Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Port Orchard). He chaired the House Higher Education Committee, and served on Appropriations, Early Learning, and Health Care committees. Seaquist served 32 years in the Navy, where he commanded four warships including Battleship USS IOWA. At the Pentagon, he led strategy and budget planning teams. Following his career in the Navy, he worked for a decade in peacebuilding and community development in countries facing conflict. A dedicated public servant, Seaquist has worked with the Tacoma-Pierce County League of Women Voters to lead a multi-year project understanding and preventing homelessness and has taught graduate courses in strategic planning at The Evergreen State College. He is a member of the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce, the Key Peninsula Business Association, and the American Legion.

“With chaos and confusion at the national level, Pierce County needs an executive with the proven skills and the creativity to enable our nearly one million residents to get firmly on the path to the healthy, housed, educated future that has always been America’s promise. In command at sea, in the legislature, in my work in crisis zones, I’ve been in more than one tight spot. I know we can come out of this one stronger than before,” added Seaquist.

Larry lives with his wife, writer Carla Seaquist, in Gig Harbor, which they have called home for 18 years.