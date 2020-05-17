Concerned mother, teacher and civic leader, Maia Espinoza, files for Superintendent of Public Instruction race

Submitted by Friends of Maia Espinoza.

Lakewood – Maia Espinoza, an entrepreneur, educator, and parent from Pierce County, Wash., filed for office this week to take on the role as the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Espinoza is running on a platform of student-centered policies and technology-empowered reform. “Teachers and families are suffering under an outdated system that hasn’t changed much since the Industrial Revolution,” Espinoza said.

“Our schools are like assembly lines attempting to produce copies of the same student while we now have tools that allows us to tailor education and take advantage of teachers’ skills and students’ needs to help our kids reach their dreams.”

Unpopular state mandates and school closures earlier this year helped expose the underlying problems in Washington’s school system and pushed Espinoza to run. “I am running because our kids aren’t receiving the education they deserve and because families and local districts aren’t being heard. Student outcomes are stagnating and the opportunity gap continues to widen,” she said. “Instead of coming up with creative solutions to these problems, my opponent is ignoring them and choosing to wage war on parents and teachers.”

Espinoza felt called to run after what she describes as a “series of failures” by the current first-term Superintendent. She first announced her intent to run just days after the passage of the now infamous Comprehensive Sex Ed legislation. “Thousands of teachers and parents were being ignored and targeted by this administration. I felt sick. I couldn’t just sit by and watch it happen,” Espinoza said. “We’re going to send a message in November that our students and families deserve better than the status quo. I’m going to work with parents, teachers, and school boards to reimagine an education system which helps kids reach their dreams and achieve their highest potential.”

Espinoza is also known for her statewide nonprofit and community work. She’s a board member of Tacoma Arts Live, as well as the local homeless youth initiative, Coffee Oasis. Maia is the Executive Director and Founder of the Center for Latino Leadership, a civic engagement, education-oriented nonprofit. She is a German Marshall Scholar, and was the first Washingtonian to have been selected by the Brussels-based organization to participate in the global education forum.