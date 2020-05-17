22 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 16

May 16 we confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County. Our total is 1,787 cases.

We are reporting the 2 new deaths below. Our total is 68 deaths.

Parkland man in his 20s with underlying health conditions.

South Hill woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

Department of Health reports 20,080 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 8.1% were positive, as of May 14. This doesn’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or tests not yet assigned to a county, so our positive test rate is likely lower.

