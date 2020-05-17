22 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 16

May 16 we confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County. Our total is 1,787 cases.
We are reporting the 2 new deaths below. Our total is 68 deaths.
- Parkland man in his 20s with underlying health conditions.
- South Hill woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.
Department of Health reports 20,080 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 8.1% were positive, as of May 14. This doesn’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or tests not yet assigned to a county, so our positive test rate is likely lower.
Read more about today's cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.
