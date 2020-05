May 17 we confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in Pierce County. Our total is 1,795 cases and 68 deaths.

Department of Health reports 20,678 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 8.0% were positive, as of May 15. This doesn’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or tests not yet assigned to a county, so our positive test rate is likely lower.

