Total claims for unemployment benefits increased almost 20 percent from the previous week

During the week of May 3-9, there were 109,425 initial regular unemployment claims (an increase of 8,663 from the previous week) and 1,301,564 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (an increase of 215,533 from the previous week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

ESD paid out over $767 million (an increase of almost $130 million from the previous week) for 538,635 individual claims (an increase of 34,496 from the previous week).

Unemployment claim type Week of May 3-9 Week ofApril 26-May 2 Week ofApril 19-25 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 109,425 100,762 137,605 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 55,911 59,234 190,948 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 47,626 40,267 168,165 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 1,088,602 885,768 959,190 Total claims 1,301,564 1,086,031 1,455,908

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 1,775,629 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,135,046 regular unemployment insurance, 343,665 PUA and 296,918 PEUC)

A total of 1,027,292 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out nearly $2.9 billion in benefits to Washingtonians

751,149 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

“We at ESD are incredibly proud to have paid out nearly $2.9 billion in benefits to Washingtonians over the past ten weeks – money that is vital to feeding people’s families, paying bills and paying rent. This is what drives us every day as we work to process the many tens of thousands of claims coming in each week,” said ESD Commissioner, Suzi LeVine. “Yet even as we have delivered benefits to hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians, we know others are still waiting. On Monday, I announced the launch of Operation 100% – our push to get all benefits to Washingtonians who are eligible for and want to receive them. This effort is focused on approximately 50,000 individuals who have issues on their claims that need to be resolved by one of our staff. By doubling down on processing these claims for those who have been waiting, and providing radical transparency around our efforts, Employment Security is turning a laser focus to getting all eligible Washingtonians the benefits they need during this unprecedented crisis.”