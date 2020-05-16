Lakewood’s Planning Commission Public Hearing – Annual Development Regulation Amendments set for May 20

The City of Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing for the Annual Development Regulation Amendments on May 20, 2020 at 6:30pm.

Public testimony on Public Hearings will only be accepted via mail or email at this time. Email is strongly encouraged. Comments should be sent to Karen Devereaux, Commission Clerk, at kdevereaux@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to six hours before the meeting will be provided to the Planning Commission electronically. Comments received after that deadline will be provided to the Commission after the meeting.

HEARING DATE: May 20, 2020

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: Residents can virtually attend Planning Commission meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 886-9816-3817.

A brief description of the amendments is included below:

Amendments to Title 1 (General Provision):

1.36.020 and .265 related to Hearing Examiner appeals

Amendments to Title 3 (Revenue and Finance):

Revised Chapter 3.64 related to MultiFamily Tax Exemption (MFTE) program

Amendments to Title 12 (Public Works):

Addition of definition of “unopened city street”

Amendments to Title 14 (Environmental Protection):

Updated references to WAC chapters in LMC Chapter 14.02

Amendments to Title 15 (Buildings and Construction):

Statement added to Chapter 15.05 related to use of IEBC in relation to other codes

Amendments to Title 17 (Subdivisions):

Updated reference to LMC Title 12 in Chapter 17.02

Addition of new Chapter 17.17 regarding Plat Alterations

Amendments to Title 18 (Land use and Development Code) – Correcting scrivener errors and updating as follows:

New definitions added to Section18A.10.180

Table at 18A.20.080 replaced with updated table

Removal of section 18A.20.320

Update of SEPA appeal deadline in 18A.20.400

Update of PDD application requirements at 18A.30.540