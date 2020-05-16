Lakewood’s Planning Commission Public Hearing – Annual Development Regulation Amendments set for May 20

The City of Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing for the Annual Development Regulation Amendments on May 20, 2020 at 6:30pm.
Public testimony on Public Hearings will only be accepted via mail or email at this time. Email is strongly encouraged. Comments should be sent to Karen Devereaux, Commission Clerk, at kdevereaux@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to six hours before the meeting will be provided to the Planning Commission electronically. Comments received after that deadline will be provided to the Commission after the meeting.
HEARING DATE: May 20, 2020
TIME: 6:30 PM
PLACE: Residents can virtually attend Planning Commission meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa
Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 886-9816-3817.
A brief description of the amendments is included below:
Amendments to Title 1 (General Provision):
- 1.36.020 and .265 related to Hearing Examiner appeals
Amendments to Title 3 (Revenue and Finance):
- Revised Chapter 3.64 related to MultiFamily Tax Exemption (MFTE) program
Amendments to Title 12 (Public Works):
- Addition of definition of “unopened city street”
Amendments to Title 14 (Environmental Protection):
- Updated references to WAC chapters in LMC Chapter 14.02
Amendments to Title 15 (Buildings and Construction):
- Statement added to Chapter 15.05 related to use of IEBC in relation to other codes
Amendments to Title 17 (Subdivisions):
- Updated reference to LMC Title 12 in Chapter 17.02
- Addition of new Chapter 17.17 regarding Plat Alterations
Amendments to Title 18 (Land use and Development Code) – Correcting scrivener errors and updating as follows:
- New definitions added to Section18A.10.180
- Table at 18A.20.080 replaced with updated table
- Removal of section 18A.20.320
- Update of SEPA appeal deadline in 18A.20.400
- Update of PDD application requirements at 18A.30.540
Leave a Reply