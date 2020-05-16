Lakewood City Council May 18 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, May 18 (7:00 PM) in the City of Lakewood’s Council Chambers (6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). Access the agenda on the City’s website.

The Lakewood City Council will hold its scheduled meetings to ensure essential city functions continue, however due to Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy issued on March 23, 2020, in-person attendance by members of the public is NOT permitted at this time.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom:

Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 151082920.