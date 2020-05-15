Work begins Monday on Lakewood’s Veterans Drive

Work begins Monday, May 18, 2020 on Veterans Drive to prepare the roadway for planned improvements.

The city’s contractor Miles Resources Inc. will bring in its equipment Monday. By Tuesday crews will begin removing trees.

Roughly 13 trees that are 12 inches in diameter or larger will be removed from the public right-of-way, along with a few laurel hedges that encroach into the public right-of-way. The clearing areas were staked roughly three weeks ago adjacent to the properties that would be impacted. This was done so residents could see where the clearing would take place and help them prepare for the change.

The city’s project manager will be in the neighborhood this week making contact with residents as it relates to the project and making sure people know what is coming.

While the trees are removed the contractor will use intermittent lane closures for public safety. Drivers should plan accordingly and give themselves extra time.

Once the trees and hedges are cleared the contractor will begin work on Veterans between its intersection with Gravelly Lake Drive and Lake City Boulevard. This will require road closures and only local access will be granted.

A marked detour will be in place to reroute vehicles. (See map below).

Part of this project includes the removal of 30 ornamental trees from the American Lake Park parking lot area.

Through this project, the city will reconstruct the road and add curb, gutter, sidewalk, bike facilities, street lighting and storm drainage.

Key features of the project include:

12 foot travel lane in each direction with no center turn lane.

10 foot wide shared path on the south side of the road with a 3-5 foot roadside buffer.

7 foot wide sidewalk on the north side of the road.

Limited and intermittent landscape within the buffer.

Street lighting suitable for the residential setting.

Roundabouts at: Lake City Boulevard. Vernon Avenue. Dolly Madison Street.

Radar feedback signs.

Preservation of the large oak tree at the mini mart.

Direct pedestrian access to American Lake Park.

Expansion and reconfiguration of the American Lake parking lot.

Lockable cluster mail boxes.

The project manager is Eric Swanstrom, Civil Engineer. Please call 253-983-7751 with questions about the project or for more information.

View project updates at the dedicated Veterans Drive road improvements webpage.