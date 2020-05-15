Steilacoom Town Administrator May 15 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 19, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – June 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – June 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – May 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Census 2020: You Count – Respond at 2020census.gov:

If you have not already done so, please go to 2020census.gov to respond online (preferred option). You may also respond by phone at 844.330.2020. Phone lines are experiencing high volumes so if at all possible, please respond online.

Sewer Repair Work:

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, a contractor will be repairing the sewer line near the corner of Sequalish Street and Main Street. The work is scheduled for 1-2 days. This work will necessitate traffic detours in that area and the stretch of Lexington Street from Stevens Street to Main Street to be open only to individuals who live in that area. Please use alternate routes to avoid this area.

Litter:

Town staff is spending an increasing amount of time picking up excessive litter that is being dumped along the streets and at the Community Center. Please put litter in its proper place and refrain from using the Community Center as a dumping ground.

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

The Town is recruiting for our summer camp program which will run from June 22 – August 14. Applications are available on the Town’s official website.

The Town is currently registering for Summer Camp. Additional information available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076.

Public Safety:

Significant events from Public Safety for the past week:

124 total incidents

40 traffic stops

13 suspicious circumstances/security checks

5 incidents involving people-in-crisis/welfare checks

1 report of vehicle prowl

1 report of an unwanted customer

10 vehicle parking issues

1 report of theft

2 arrests for DUI

7 medical aid responses

There have been increased reports of identity theft via unauthorized unemployment/employment assistance benefits account creation. Please visit www.identitytheft.gov for information regarding protection against identity theft.

Your Public Safety Officers remain healthy and able to meet our mission in our community during the pandemic.

Social Distancing Violation Reporting:

On March 30, 2020, Governor Inslee requested citizens not use the 911 system to report possible violations of the social distancing guidelines but instead contact the local law enforcement agency. Please visit townofsteilacoom.org and select Social Distancing for more information on reporting violations. Business violations can be reported online at coronavirus.wa.gov/business-workers.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued maintaining rights-of-way throughout Town; applied herbicide throughout Town; swept streets; worked with various developers including Norberg Estates; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew repairing the dock lift station pump #1; repaired a power service in the 2300 block of Worthington Street; disconnected power in the 1700 block of Starling Street in preparation for the home being demolished; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew replaced a check valve at the dock lift station pump #1; assisted the Electric crew with a power service line repair in the 2300 block of Worthington Street; on; completed water main connections in the Norberg development on Stevens Street and on Galloway Street; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including activating sprinkler systems and mowing. Additionally, extra effort was expended on litter control and garbage can maintenance due to an increase in walkers throughout Town. The crew also reapplied or re-secured signs, barricades, and caution tape on the park’s equipment damaged by vandals and/or weather conditions.