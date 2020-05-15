West Pierce Fire & Rescue has adapted to COVID-19 in various ways outside of emergency response, including the delivery of elementary school programs.

Typically, WPFR teaches in every Kindergarten through 5th grade classroom within the Clover Park and University Place School Districts. Each school is scheduled for classroom visits over the course of one week. Unfortunately, some schools were unable to be visited, as they were on the schedule between March and June. WPFR is very proud of the community risk reduction programs that are in place all year long. One of the most successful is by far these school programs.

Public educators at WPFR have created video lessons for students to utilize while distance learning. These videos may be utilized by teachers and parents alike, with the intent of creating a safer community. Safety topics include fire and booster seat safety, disaster preparedness, first aid, choking rescue and helmet safety.

All of these videos may be found on West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s website. Please click through each grade level to see their specific lesson(s).

The post Fire & Life Safety Lessons Now Available Online appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.