Chris Nye announces candidacy for WA House of Representatives Legislative District 28, Position 2

Submitted by Chris Nye.

Washington State faces severe fiscal challenges in the immediate future. Now, more than ever, we need strong leaders with proven track records to represent families and micro-businesses of Washington State. This is why I am running to be your representative.

As a micro-business owner myself, former City Council member, and past Special Forces Officer, I understand Washington State will have fiscal challenges. Responding to these challenges and realizing opportunities, will take critical and creative thinking. As a commander in Special Forces and founder of a business, I have learned to do more with less. My experience and training has taught me to absolutely know the purpose of the mission. Knowing the “why” of the mission and defining success, can bring a better solution to accomplish the goal. This is the problem solving approach I bring to Olympia.

I’m looking forward to the campaign and meeting new friends!

Chris Nye is the founder and owner of MLS4owners.com, a marketing and listing service for owners of real estate, based in University Place, Washington.

In 2011 & 2015 Chris was elected to the University Place City Council. He has served on the State Department of Licensing Task Force 18.85, which reviewed Washington’s law of real estate licensing; on US Congressman Adam Smith’s Technology Advisory Council; on the Northwest Multiple Listing Service By-Laws Committee; as a Director of Seattle King County REALTORS® and Washington REALTORS®; as a Director of Fircrest Golf Club; and as a member of the University Place Economic Development Commission and Traffic Impact Fee ad hoc committee.

Prior to beginning his 28 year career in real estate, Chris served as a Captain in the United States Army, where he commanded a Special Forces Counter Terrorist Team at Fort Lewis and was a graduate of the Army Ranger School and Special Force Qualification Course. Chris is a graduate of Niagara University.