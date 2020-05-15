13 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 15

Today we confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County. Our total is 1,766 cases.

We are reporting 1 new death, a Puyallup woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 66 deaths.

Department of Health reports 19,765 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 8.2% were positive, as of May 13. However, these numbers don’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or tests not yet assigned to a county.

