Vet Clinic, May ’20

New resources for military veterans…
- Coronavirus death rate among veterans continues to climb
www.militarytimes.com/news/2020/04/21/coronavirus-death-rate-among-veterans-continues-to-climb/
- Another big boost for VA funding in latest federal budget deal
www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2019/12/19/another-big-boost-for-va-funding-in-latest-federal-budget-deal/
- VA extends financial, benefits and claims relief to Veterans
www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5412
- Veterans groups step up efforts to help with coronavirus financial challenges and isolation
www.militarytimes.com/news/2020/04/14/veterans-groups-step-up-efforts-to-help-with-coronavirus-financial-challenges-and-isolation/
- Wounded Warrior Projects offers $10 million in coronavirus relief grants to veterans
www.militarytimes.com/news/2020/04/09/wounded-warrior-projects-offers-10-million-in-coronavirus-relief-grants-to-veterans/
- VA expands virtual services to support Veterans amid regional office closures due to COVID-19…
www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5408
- Housekeeping staff needed at VA facilities
www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/73205/housekeeping-staff-urgently-needed-va-facilities/
- Veterans: An annual physical could save your life
www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/69627/veterans-annual-physical-save-life/
- Jobs for infantry vets: What you need to know
www.militarytimes.com/education-transition/2019/12/15/jobs-for-infantry-vets-what-you-need-to-know/
- Here’s how much more veteran households earn annually than non-veteran households
www.militarytimes.com/education-transition/2019/12/10/heres-how-much-more-veteran-households-earn-annually-than-non-veteran-households/
Leave a Reply