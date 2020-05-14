U.P. City Council is Meeting Virtually

The U.P. City Council is now holding its meetings virtually.

Council members are connecting from their homes and voting on Consent Agenda items that have been previously studied and discussed. In addition, the meetings also allow for public comment and public testimony on items that are emailed to the City Clerk in advance of the meeting. Those who wish to submit public comments for the May 18 City Council meeting need to send them to Emy Genetia, City Clerk. Comments received by 5:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically for consideration at that evening’s meeting. Comments received after that deadline will be provided to the City Council after the meeting.

The May 4, 2020 City Council meeting can be viewed on the City’s YouTube channel, and residents are encouraged to tune in live on Monday, May 18 for the next meeting via Click! Channel 12 and Comcast Channel 21 or on the City’s YouTube channel. For those who wish to listen via phone, check the City’s updated calendar for a link.