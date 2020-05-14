At approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, May 11, West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at the Pacific Ridge Apartments, located at 13020 Lincoln Avenue SW in Lakewood. Firefighters arrived on scene to find multiple units involved with heavy fire.

Multiple patients were evaluated at the scene by paramedics and one was transported to the hospital. The patient was an adult male with serious injuries, but was stable. Approximately 16 units were involved during this incident, displacing 35-40 residents, and the Red Cross is assisting. Damage to these apartments was caused by fire, smoke or water, or not having power, as it was shut off during firefighting operations. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue would like to remind residents to check their smoke alarms. Residences should have working smoke alarms inside and outside each sleeping area. It is unknown at this time whether working smoke alarms present during this incident.

The post Two-Alarm Fire at Pacific Ridge Apartments appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.