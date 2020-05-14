Quarantine Cruise Night #5 is this Friday, May 15th, from 5-8 p.m. throughout Lakewood.

Bobbi won a $100 VISA Gift Card and cool T-Shirt compliments of LeMay Collections at Marymount

In an effort to support our local restaurants, the Chamber encourages households to enjoy a leisurely cruise, buy dinner to go ~ and qualify to win two $25 gift cards to Hops N Drops Lakewood.

Gather your fellow house mates and hop in your car for a leisurely drive and takeout dinner.

Get curbside or pick up your to-go meals.

No specific route to drive. Just choose your favorite, scenic route. Maybe you’ll see some familiar faces to wave to from a safe distance! Our favorite spot is a short drive through Fort Steilacoom Park. Just remember to pack out what you packed in if you’re planning on enjoying your meal there.

Make sure to practice social distancing by cruising with your household members only and stay inside your vehicles.

How to Win:

“Like” the Lakewood Chamber’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lakewoodchamber.

Visit any of the following restaurants listed below on Quarantine Cruise Night, order a to-go or curbside pick-up meal, post a picture of your receipt on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.

The fresh air will do you all good!

We’ll select a random winner by May 19. Winner will be notified on our Facebook Page!

Participating Chamber Member Restaurants:

Best Burgers of Lakewood

Black Bear Diner

Bruno’s Lakewood

Carr’s Restaurant and Catering

CASA MIA OF LAKEWOOD

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que of America

Go Philly

Hops N Drops Lakewood