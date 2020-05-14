Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 6th Avenue intersection closes for utility work during the weekend of May 16

Crews will install sewer pipes and structures in the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 6th Avenue intersection, closing this intersection during the weekend of May 16. Work hours are Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor plans to open the intersection in the morning of Monday, May 18.

Follow detours on Division Avenue, J Street, Sprague Avenue and S. 9th Street. Access the hospitals, medical centers and emergency department on MLK Jr. Way from Division Ave. The contractor may keep an eastbound lane on 6th Avenue open and allow traffic to turn right (southbound) onto MLK Jr. Way, if possible.

In other areas, crews continue to install track on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, moving to the area between S. 11th And S. 10th St. Crews continue to install track, the platform for the Stadium District Station, and curb, gutter and sidewalks on N. 1st St. On Division Ave., crews are excavating and will move rail into place later this week. Commerce Street is closed in both directions between S. 7th St. and I-705 for utility work.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Commerce Street, Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Yakima Avenue, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, 6th Avenue, S. 10th Street, S. 11th Street, and S. 17th Street

When

Week of May 11

Where

Commerce Street from S. 7th Street to I-705 – street closure. To access Commerce St. from I-705, take the A Street/Tacoma City Center exit, or follow Stadium Way to 4th St. and then down Broadway, St. Helens or Tacoma Ave.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Yakima Avenue at Division Avenue – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 5th Street to 6th Avenue – southbound lane closure.

6th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – intersection closed during the weekend of May 16 and 17. Follow detours on Division Ave., J St., S. 9th St., and Sprague Ave.

S. 10th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 11th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to Earnest Brazill St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to S. 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue. Two-way traffic on Stadium Way is open from S. 4th St. to I-705.