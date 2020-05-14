Lakewood Hearing on Small Wireless Facility Franchise Agreement

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, a public hearing will be held by the Lakewood City Council regarding the Small Wireless Facility Franchise Agreement with New Cingular Wireless, LLC (AT&T). Due to Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy issued on March 23, 2020, in-person attendance by members of the public is NOT permitted at this time.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel.Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 151082920.

Public testimony on this Public Hearing will only be accepted via mail or email. Comments should be sent to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or emailed to bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically. Comments received after that deadline will be provided to the City Council after the meeting. For further information, please call Heidi Wachter at (253) 983-7704.