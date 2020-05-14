Community Steps Up to Support TCC Via Foundation

The South Sound community has gotten the message that Tacoma Community College (TCC) students need help more than ever this year, and donors started stepping up to support the college through the TCC Foundation even before the Foundation’s fundraising week began.

In late April the Foundation held “Reach Higher Week,” an online fundraiser to replace the annual Reach Higher Luncheon. But TCC Foundation Executive Director and Vice President for College Advancement Bill Ryberg says that this year many donors started giving before the event, directing their contributions to specific needs such as the Student Emergency Fund and the Max & Margi Harned Titan Food Pantry. Including those contributions, the Foundation raised $160,365.

“This is an amazing show of support for TCC and our students. We are extremely grateful to our friends in the community,” Ryberg said.