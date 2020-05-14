25 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 14

Today we confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County. Our total is 1,754 cases.

We are reporting the 2 new deaths below. Our total is 65 deaths.

Central Pierce County man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Department of Health reports 19,322 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 8.3% were positive, as of May 12, 11:59 p.m. However, these numbers don’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or tests not yet assigned to a county.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.