25 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 14

Today we confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County. Our total is 1,754 cases.
We are reporting the 2 new deaths below. Our total is 65 deaths.
- Central Pierce County man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.
- Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.
Department of Health reports 19,322 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 8.3% were positive, as of May 12, 11:59 p.m. However, these numbers don’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or tests not yet assigned to a county.
Read more about today's cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.
