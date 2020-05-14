The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

25 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 14

By Leave a Comment

Today we confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County. Our total is 1,754 cases.

We are reporting the 2 new deaths below. Our total is 65 deaths.

  • Central Pierce County man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.
  • Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Department of Health reports 19,322 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 8.3% were positive, as of May 12, 11:59 p.m. However, these numbers don’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or tests not yet assigned to a county.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.

Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *