Pierce Transit unveils Bus Rapid Transit virtual open house

Pierce Transit is planning a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line along a 14.4-mile portion of Pacific Avenue/SR-7 between downtown Tacoma and Spanaway. The corridor is currently served by Pierce Transit’s Route 1, which has the agency’s highest ridership.

The project is now at 30 percent design, and the agency had planned in-person open houses to share information with the public and seek feedback. Because of social distancing requirements, Pierce Transit has produced an online open house, to be followed by in-person open houses once they are again permissible. People interested in the BRT project are invited to participate in the online open house by visiting RideBRT.com.

Among other topics, the Pierce Transit BRT virtual open house covers:

Background and information about the Bus Rapid Transit project

An interactive map with details about key connection points along the route and project improvements

Project timelines

Coordination of potential purchases of strips of land along the corridor

Station design concepts, with a feedback tool

The environmental review process

BRT systems are designed to carry larger numbers of riders with greater speed, reliability and frequency than a standard fixed-route bus. BRT stations have additional amenities, such as real-time arrival information; off-board fare collection, raised platforms and multiple doors for faster boarding; transit signal prioritization for faster travel times through congested intersections; and unique, branded vehicles that carry more passengers, have room for bicycles onboard and provide easier wheelchair access.

The public can learn more about Pierce Transit’s Bus Rapid Transit project at RideBRT.com. They may also sign up to receive email updates by visiting PierceTransit.org/StayConnected, entering their email address, and selecting the “Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project” topic. Questions and comments may be emailed to brt@piercetransit.org.

There is already $90 million committed to the Pierce Transit BRT project, including $60 million from Sound Transit 3, plus state funding and other grants. Pierce Transit has applied for federal funding to cover the remaining costs of the $150 million project. If fully funded, service could get underway as early as 2023.