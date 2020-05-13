Lakewood Senior Activity Center Cardio Dance online

Even though the Lakewood Senior Activity Center remains closed due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy proclamation, center staff want members to know they are thinking of them.

In an effort to help stay connected the center is posting three of its exercise classes online for people to use to help stay healthy while at home.

The first class is Cardio Dance with Fay. It is shared below and can be done from the comfort of your home. Remember to take breaks as you need them and have plenty of water nearby.

We can’t wait until we can open the center up again and see all your smiling faces, but until then we hope everyone is staying active and connecting with friends and loved ones remotely.

We’ll see you soon!