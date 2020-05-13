DuPont Special Meeting set for May 14

DuPont City Council will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 4:00 pm remotely via Zoom. See the meeting agenda the City of DuPont’s website.

The public can watch the meeting live on PCTV at www.piercecountytv.org/1306/DuPont-Live-Meetings or the recording of the meeting afterwards.

The purpose of the meeting will only address items that are necessary and routine or which are necessary to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak to include City of DuPont events, and Council sub-committees in regard to COVID-19.