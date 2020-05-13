County Auditor seeks to appoint committee members for voters’ pamphlet

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office is opening a special appointment period to recruit individuals to write against committee statements for the August 4, 2020, Primary Election Local Voters’ Pamphlets.

Against committee members needed

City of Fircrest – Proposition No. 1 – EMS Levy

This district did not appoint against committee members to prepare statements for the local voters’ pamphlet. As a result, RCW 29A.32.280 directs the Auditor’s Office to seek out and appoint up to three members to form the committee. A link to District resolutions and explanatory statements can be found at www.PierceCountyElections.org in the August 4, 2020 Primary Election section.

Appointment qualifications

Be a resident and registered voter of Pierce County for at least one year immediately prior to the appointment;

Pledge to work cooperatively with other members of the committee; and

Have ready access to email.

Committee responsibilities

Read, understand and fulfill the obligations described in the Elections Guide for Jurisdictions, which includes:

Committee appointments and participation;

Word limits, format requirements, and deadlines for statements and rebuttals.

Have your name appear in the local voters’ pamphlet and waive anonymity.

At least one committee member must be willing to submit phone number, email, or website address for publication in the local voters’ pamphlet. Those interested who agree to the above responsibilities can email a name and phone number to voterpamphlet@piercecountywa.gov. Appointments will be made in the order that the requests are received.

Deadlines

The deadline to request a committee appointment is May 12, 2020 at noon. The deadline to submit a committee statement is May 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

NOTE: Individuals requesting appointment on May 12 must be prepared to submit the statement by email on the same day. The Auditor’s Office is unable to extend the deadline.