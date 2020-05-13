5 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 13

Today we confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our total is 1,730 cases and 63 deaths.

Department of Health reports 18,954 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 8.4% were positive, as of May 11, 11:59 p.m. However, these numbers don’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or tests not yet assigned to a county.

We updated our race and ethnicity data as we continue to address health equity during the pandemic. Did you know things like poverty, discrimination, violence, lack of affordable housing and pollution can create health inequities? The groups who are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection often have less power to protect their own health.

EVERYONE should have a fair opportunity to live a long and healthy life. Learn more about inequities and how we can all address them in this Your Reliable Source blog post.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.