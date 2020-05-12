Temporary regulatory speed limit reduction coming to I-5 in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Starting as early as May 15, travelers will notice a regulatory speed limit reduction to 50 mph along a two-mile section of Interstate 5 in Lakewood. The 50 mph speed limit will be implemented on both northbound and southbound I-5 and will be enforceable as soon as signs are installed.

The speed limit reduction will be in place on both directions of I-5 from milepost 121.9 north of 41st Division Drive, and at milepost 124.1 south of Gravelly Lake Drive. Those mileposts are within a Washington State Department of Transportation project that widens I-5 and builds new overpasses at Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane.

The reduced speed limit is the result of a coordinated effort between WSDOT and law enforcement to ensure safe traffic operations during construction and an upcoming traffic switch. During the traffic switch, construction crews will be raising the elevation of I-5 at the Berkeley Street overpass. Drivers will experience shifted lanes and changes in elevation between northbound and southbound I-5. The reduced speed limit will be combined with increased enforcement efforts to encourage compliance.

The temporary speed limit reduction will remain in effect until December 2020. Once major construction is complete, WSDOT anticipates raising the speed limit back to its pre-construction 60 mph limit.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance information is available on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.