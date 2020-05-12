Tacoma’s official Fourth of July celebration postponed

The City of Tacoma and Metro Parks Tacoma, along with Festivals Inc., jointly announced the postponement of the Fourth of July T-Town Family 4th celebration due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A community-wide event may be planned for later in the summer when physical distancing mandates are lifted and it is deemed safe to host large gatherings.

“As much as we were looking forward to this fun family event, we must remain vigilant and focused on the safety and well-being of our community and take measures to reduce the spread of this pandemic,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “I look forward to a time we can come together as a community again and celebrate.”

Last year, the City of Tacoma partnered with Metro Parks to manage the City’s annual Fourth of July celebration and Festivals Inc. was selected to produce the re-imagined event.

Large events have been banned in Pierce County since March 11. Fourth of July events throughout Western Washington are anticipated to be postponed or canceled as a result of the pandemic.

“Postponing the event is the right thing to do in the interest of public health,” said Tim Reid, president of the Board of Park Commissioners. “We will continue to monitor the situation and hope for an opportunity to host a community-wide event in a few months. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.”

