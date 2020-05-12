Road to one million pounds of potatoes

Washington Potato Growers are “On the Road to a Million Pounds of Potatoes” with plans to host their largest potato giveaway to date this Thursday, May 14 (starting at 11 am). Approximately 200,000 pounds of potatoes will be available for giveaway in the Tacoma Dome parking lots G & F. Local volunteers from the Emergency Food Network will help with logistics and load the potatoes directly into vehicles.

Ninety percent of all the potatoes grown in Washington State are sold to restaurants and other food service establishments. With so many restaurants closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, potato farmers have excess potatoes and are making these available to donation through these events. More than 320,000 pounds of potatoes have been distributed so far.

Food banks can also make arrangements with the Potato Commission to pick up a pallet for their local locations by calling 509-765-8845 or emailing office@potatoes.com. All potatoes will be distributed on a first come first served basis.